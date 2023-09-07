Gastro Care Partners implements new EHR platform

Gastroenterology services provider Gastro Care Partners plans to implement ModMed's gastroenterology-specific technology through its more than 45 providers across multiple ASCs and practices.

Gastro Care chose ModMed to standardize its operations, make health staff become more efficient and give patients direct access to scheduling and medical records, according to a Sept. 7 news release from ModMed.

ModMed offers options for electronic health records management, mobile and app capabilities, practice management, administrative tools, an analytics platform and a range of patient engagement tools.