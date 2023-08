Management services organization United Digestive has added Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence endoscopy module at all 22 of its managed ASCs.

The modules use advanced AI software to highlight polyps in real-time, tipping off physicians to potential colorectal cancer, according to an Aug. 8 press release.

Physicians who use artificial intelligence to perform colonoscopies see an estimated 13 percent increase in colorectal polyp detection and removal.