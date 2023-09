U.S. Digestive Health and health insurer UnitedHealthcare and its affiliate health plans have agreed to a new contract for USDH providers and their patients.

"We're pleased to sign a new agreement with UnitedHealthcare that allows USDH to continue delivering on our mission of expanding GI care in the communities we serve," Jerry Tillinger, CEO of U.S. Digestive Health Management, said in a Sept. 28 news release.

The agreement is effective Oct. 1.