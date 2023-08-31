GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

United Digestive transitions endoscopy centers to new cloud-based platform

Claire Wallace -  

Leading gastroenterology practice manager United Digestive has partnered with software and automated workflow solutions platform Provation to standardize documentation across all of its endoscopy facilities. 

United Digestive facilities will use Provation's Apex software to efficiently record patient GI details, images and coding for reimbursement, according to an Aug. 31 press release. 

It has chosen to adopt the entire platform, including solutions and features for physician and nursing documentation, patient engagement, document management, interfaces, pathology and enterprise reporting. 

