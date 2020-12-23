44 GI centers that opened or were announced in 2020, by state

Here's a state-by-state breakdown of the 44 gastroenterology centers that opened or were announced in 2020:

Alabama (1)

Dothan (Ala.) Pediatric Healthcare Network is relocating and expanding its Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic to a different space in Dothan.

Arizona (1)

Phoenix-based Banner Health plans to open the Banner Ocotillo Medical Center Nov. 2. The center will offer cardiology and gastroenterology services, among other specialties.

Colorado (4)

Construction firm Golden Triangle Construction is putting the finishing touches on an ASC and a GI expansion in Fort Collins, Colo. It is also remodeling a Greeley, Colo., building to house a GI practice.

Louisville, Colo.-based Gastroenterology of the Rockies expanded into downtown Denver.

South Denver Gastroenterology opened a clinic and endoscopy center in Castle Rock, Colo.

Grand Junction (Colo.) Gastroenterology opened a clinic for patients with liver disease.

Connecticut (1)

Middletown, Conn.-based Middlesex Health recently opened its Center for Digestive Health to unite all its gastrointestinal services.

Florida (9)

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System opened an outpatient center with an endoscopy suite.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Digestive Disease Consultants is building a second ASC in the city, according to Abdi Abbassi, MD, a gastroenterologist with the practice.

Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists recently opened a new location in Brandon, Fla.

Florida Digestive Health Specialists opened Gastroenterology Center of Tampa Bay, its 25th location in the state.

Florida Digestive Health Specialists is building a 30,000-square-foot medical office building near its corporate headquarters.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic gained approval in early April to construct a $65 million facility in Jacksonville, Fla., where it would offer cardiology, GI and other services. Just weeks later, the system said it would stop all new construction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., opened featuring gastroenterology, endocrinology and other services.

Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America opened its multispecialty ASC Jan. 29. The center will offer orthopedic, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology and podiatry procedures as well as procedures to relieve pain.

Jacksonville-based Digestive Disease Consultants will open a 14,377-square-foot surgery center in Orange Park, Fla., in 2021.

Illinois (3)

Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth's Javon Bea Hospital in Rockton, Ill., opened the Rockton Campus Endoscopy Center Oct. 5.

The city of Chicago is giving Chicago-based Sinai Health System $7 million to construct an ASC in North Lawndale, a city neighborhood. The center will include a digestive health and a dialysis component.

Chicago-based Lincoln Park Gastroenterology Center is seeking state approval to establish an ASC.

Indiana (2)

Franciscan Physician Network Gastroenterology Crown Point (Ind.) opened a gastroenterology clinic with two gastroenterologists on staff.

Franciscan Physician Network's second location in Valparaiso, Ind., offers gastroenterology and orthopedic surgery.

Maine (1)

Rockport, Maine-based Pen Bay Medical Center opened its gastroenterology suite by holding a ribbon cutting in early July.

New Jersey (2)

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health is a major tenant of a 40,218-square-foot office building in South Jersey sold for $4.5 million.

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge (N.J.) built an outpatient endoscopy suite in its connected medical office building.

New York (5)

New York City-based Mount Sinai Doctors opened a new location in Scarsdale, N.Y., which will provide an array of services, including gastroenterology.

Thompson Health Gastroenterology relocated to a new outpatient clinic May 4. The new Marilyn Sands Outpatient Clinic occupies the ground floor of an $11.9 million intensive care unit on UR Thompson Health's main campus in Canandaigua, N.Y.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Gastroenterology Associates opened a location in Orchard Park, N.Y., complementing the group's New York offices in Amherst and Wheatfield.

New York City-based New York University Langone Health opened a new, comprehensive IBD center for adults with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

New York City-based Mount Sinai Doctors opened a third location in Yonkers, N.Y., that will focus on primary care, cardiology, neurology and gastroenterology.

Ohio (1)

Mercy Health-Lorain (Ohio) Hospital opened a gastroenterology center in a vacant space in the facility.

South Carolina (4)

Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital opened the Okatie Medical Pavilion Nov. 2., providing expanded access to specialty care.

Independent gastroenterology practice Charleston (S.C.) GI opened an endoscopy center in Summerville, S.C.

Clemson, S.C.-based Patrick Square Town Center is building a 10,000-square-foot building that will include an endoscopy center, testing resources and preventive care.

The National Institutes of Health granted Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina more than $16.5 million to open two digestive disease research centers.

Tennessee (1)

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger East Hospital opened its Erlanger Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Center Sept. 21.

Texas (4)

Southlake-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants has a new ASC underway in Mansfield.

Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology opened an endoscopy center in Lakeway-Bee Cave, Texas, June 5.

A 23,000-square-foot ASC in Anna, Texas, is on track for a July opening despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The ASC will feature an integrated GI suite.

Perardi Development is building a medical office building in Austin, Texas, which a gastroenterology-facing tenant is expected to lease space in.

Virginia (2)

Colon & Rectal Specialists filed a letter of intent June 29 to establish an outpatient surgical hospital in Virginia.

Richmond (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates leased space in the Midlothian (Va.) Center that could be used for expansion.

Washington (3)

Bellingham, Wash.-based Northwest Gastroenterology and Endoscopy recently broke ground on a 23,817-square-foot medical office building and endoscopy center.

Virginia Mason Bellevue (Wash.) Medical Center opened a 45,000-square-foot medical center July 27.

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance opened the Gastrointestinal Care Neighborhood, a gastroenterology-focused oncology care clinic on SCCA's South Lake Union campus.



Note: This list is based on past Becker's coverage and is not exhaustive.

