Arizona hospital opens facility with GI services & more: 4 GI industry key notes

CRH Medical acquired 75 percent of Metro Orlando (Fla.) Anesthesia Associates, its 27th acquisition.

Phoenix-based Banner Health plans to open the Banner Ocotillo Medical Center Nov. 2 and offer surgical, cardiology and gastroenterology services, among others.

U.S. News & World Report released its Best Children's Hospitals rankings, including a total of 88 hospitals from across the U.S. Read more.

The American Gastroenterological Association and Medtronic created educational materials and safety protocols gastroenterologists can use to reopen their practices.

