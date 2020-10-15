Sarasota Memorial Health Care System opens outpatient GI center

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System opened an outpatient center with an endoscopy suite Oct. 15, SRQ Magazine reports.

The hospital expanded its gastroenterology practice as a result of the new center. Sarasota Memorial is attempting to increase colorectal cancer screening activity in the community to prevent the disease from progressing.

Stephen Kucera, MD, Sarasota Memorial's medical director of gastroenterology and endoscopic oncology, said, "Opening an outpatient endoscopy center will allow more people to schedule routine screenings and diagnostic services outside the hospital, while increasing our capacity to treat acute, complex cases inside the hospital."

