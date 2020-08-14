New Jersey hospital builds outpatient endoscopy suite

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge (N.J.) built an outpatient endoscopy suite in its connected medical office building, centraljersey.com reports.

What you should know:

1. The suite features expanded pre- and post-operative recovery bays, and a lounge for patient visitors.

2. Clinicians will perform colonoscopies, upper gastrointestinal endoscopies and pulmonary bronchoscopies, among others.

3. The new endoscopy suite is part of the hospital's recent $39 million campaign to revitalize its emergency department.

