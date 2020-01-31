Colorado GI practice expands — 3 insights

South Denver Gastroenterology opened a clinic and endoscopy center in Castle Rock, Colo., Castle Rock News-Press reports.

What you should know:

1. South Denver Gastroenterology has provided care in the region for more than 45 years.

2. The practice has Colorado locations in Englewood and Lone Tree.

3. The clinic was built next to the endoscopy center, which will provide surgical care.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC supply chain tip of the day: Don't waste your tech

3 reasons ASCs adopt EHR software

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals licenses anti-inflammatory drug to Chinese company

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.