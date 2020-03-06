Colorado gastroenterology practice to expand with medical office, ASC presence — 4 details

Gastroenterology of the Rockies is expanding into downtown Denver, according to NewsLink.

What you should know:

1. The practice plans to offer outpatient endoscopy services at Denver Surgery Center and establish a full-time medical office.

2. Gastroenterologist Rohan Clarke, MD, is leading the expansion efforts.

3. The expansion is slated for mid-March.

4. It is intended to improve patient access to colonoscopy screening and digestive disease treatments.

