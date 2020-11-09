Independent Washington GI practice developing 23K+-square-foot clinic

Bellingham, Wash.-based Northwest Gastroenterology and Endoscopy recently broke ground on a 23,817-square-foot medical office building and endoscopy center, Whatcom Talk reported Nov. 6.

The practice is building a two-story medical office building. The building will contain an 11,972-square-foot endoscopy center and 11,842 square feet of clinical space.

Northwest Gastroenterology is an independent GI practice with nine physicians, four advanced practice providers and 90 additional staff members.

Benjamin Siemanowski, MD, the practice's medical director said, "We are especially excited to relocate to Barkley Village with its convenient location and numerous surrounding amenities."

