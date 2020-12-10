Mount Sinai Doctors expands GI services

New York City-based Mount Sinai Doctors opened a third location in Yonkers, N.Y., that will focus on primary care, cardiology, neurology and gastroenterology, the Yonkers Times reported Dec. 10.

The facility is 6,000 square feet.

This is the third Mount Sinai Doctors practice to open in Westchester County, N.Y. It replaces a former Mount Sinai Doctors office that was in Yonkers.

Arthur Klein, MD, president of Mount Sinai Health Network, said, "We are extremely excited to have launched all three Mount Sinai Doctors practices in the Westchester communities."

