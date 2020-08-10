Indiana physician network opens GI clinic

Franciscan Physician Network Gastroenterology Crown Point (Ind.) opened a gastroenterology clinic with two gastroenterologists on staff, NWI.com reports.

What you should know:

1. Omar Nehme, MD, and Julia LeBlanc, MD, are practicing at the location.

2. Dr. Nehme earned his medical degree at St. George's University School of Medicine in Granada, West Indies. He completed a residency at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, as well as a fellowship at the University of Miami.

3. Dr. LeBlanc earned her medical degree from Rush Medical School in Chicago. She completed her residency and fellowship training at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

More articles on surgery centers:

Hospital undertakes $2M surgery center, storage project

New Orleans hospital to open $14M outpatient surgery center

CMS could increase ASC reimbursement by 2.6% — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.