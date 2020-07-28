Alabama clinic relocates, expands — 3 insights

Dothan (Ala.) Pediatric Healthcare Network is relocating and expanding its Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic to a different space in Dothan, the Dothan Eagle reports.

What you should know:

1. The clinic will continue to offer gastroenterology, neurology, pulmonology, endocrinology, cardiology and surgical consultations.

2. Dothan Pediatric is in the process of opening two sleep centers in the state as well.

3. Dothan Pediatric Managing Physician Michael Ramsey, MD, said it was an impressive feat that the practice was able to assemble so many specialists in one place. He added, "I think the subspecialty clinic will not only advance pediatric healthcare but will help Dothan and the [region] be more attractive to families and businesses looking to relocate."

