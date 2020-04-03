Mayo Clinic adding gastroenterology to Florida campus as part of $65M project

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is expanding its Jacksonville, Fla., campus through a $65 million project that will add several medical specialties, the Jacksonville Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. The project will culminate in the construction of a six-story, 200,000-square-foot addition to the north part of the Jacksonville campus.

2. Specialists will offer cardiology and gastroenterology services in the new space, among other services.

3. The health system expects development to continue through 2021.

