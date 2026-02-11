MaineHealth adds Dr. Reza Rahbar

MaineHealth Pen Bay Hospital in Rockport, Maine, has added Reza Rahbar, MD, to its gastroenterology practice, according to a Feb. 10 report from PenBay Pilot.

Dr. Rahbar has previously served as medical director of colorectal surgery at UNC REX Hospital in Raleigh, N.C., and section chief of colorectal surgery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He completed his colon and rectal surgery fellowship at Louisiana State University in Shreveport and completed his residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.