Gastroenterology Associates opens new New York location — 3 insights

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Gastroenterology Associates opened a location in Orchard Park, N.Y., complementing the group's New York offices in Amherst and Wheatfield, Buffalo Business First reports.

What you should know:

1. Gastroenterology Associates' new space is around the block from a former private GI practice that closed in 2018.

2. Benjamin Schaus, DO, formerly of the closed practice, joined Gastroenterology Associates to continue to see patients in Orchard Park.

3. Gastroenterology Associates human resources manager Lisa Koeppel said the practice will continue to add providers as patient volume increases.

