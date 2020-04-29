Texas ASC on track for summer opening

A 23,000-square-foot ASC in Anna, Texas, is on track for a July opening despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daily Light reports.

What you should know:

1. The surgery center will specialize in orthopedics, ophthalmology, ENT and gastroenterology, The Anna-Melissa Tribune reports.

2. It'll feature four operating rooms, four procedure rooms and an integrated GI suite.

3. The center is owned by 10 physician investors.



