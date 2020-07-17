PE-backed Texas Digestive Disease Consultants breaks ground on ASC — 4 insights

Southlake-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants has a new ASC underway in Mansfield, according to MedCore Partners, a healthcare and medical real estate group involved in the development.

Four things to know:

1. The freestanding ASC will occupy 14,000 square feet north of Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

2. The site is intended to help TDDC reach "an ever-growing patient base" in Southwest Dallas-Fort Worth, according to MedCore.

3. Construction commenced in June. The ASC is expected to welcome its first patient in April 2021.

4. TDDC has more than 200-affiliated locations and is the founding practice behind The GI Alliance.

