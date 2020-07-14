Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

Cincinnati-based TriHealth paid $21 million to acquire an outpatient surgery center in Anderson Township, Ohio, in a cost-reducing move, the Cincinnati Business Courier reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system has debated acquiring the facility, TriHealth Surgery Center Anderson, for the past year, and viewed the center as an "important part of our long-term ambulatory strategy," said TriHealth vice president of ambulatory services Steve Mombach.

2. TriHealth had originally leased the site since construction was complete in 2017.

3. The center has four operating rooms, one endoscopy room and a laboratory. The center is connected to two medical office buildings that TriHealth also owns.

