Specialty group proposes 2-OR outpatient hospital

Colon & Rectal Specialists filed a letter of intent June 29 to establish an outpatient surgical hospital in Virginia.

The hospital would feature two operating rooms devoted to colonoscopies and minor anorectal procedures.

Colon & Rectal Specialists is awaiting a decision from the Virginia Department of Health.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.