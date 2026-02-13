Florida system adds AI tool for colonoscopies 

Advertisement
By: Sophie Eydis

Naples (Fla.) Comprehensive Health has adopted the GI Genius AI platform to improve colonoscopy procedures and early detection of colorectal cancer. 

NCH gastroenterologists are using the platform, which provides real-time analysis of colonoscopy video to flag subtle polyps and abnormalities. The technology has led to a nearly 14% increase in polyp detection rates, according to a Feb. 6 system news release. 

Colorectal cancer screening is recommended starting at age 45 for average-risk patients. The new AI tool supports NCH’s focus on early detection and improved outcomes through technology-enabled care.

Vernon Memorial Healthcare’s connected pharmacy strategy

Recommended Live Webinar on Mar 23, 2026 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in GI & Endoscopy

Advertisement