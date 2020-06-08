Austin Gastroenterology opens endoscopy center

Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology opened an endoscopy center in Lakeway-Bee Cave, Texas, June 5, Community Impact reports.

This is the practice's third endoscopy center. It notably features a HyGIeaCare machine, which is an alternative bowel preparation machine.

Austin Gastroenterology is the largest group of gastroenterologists in central Texas. The practice is led by gastroenterologist Bruce Levy, MD, who oversees all 10 Austin Gastroenterology locations.

More articles on surgery centers:

The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever

Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19

Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.