2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare and Arlington-based Texas Health Resources both announced they'd suspend elective surgeries for a temporary period July 13, but other systems in the state feel they can still be performed safely, the Dallas News reports.

Medical City Healthcare operates 16 hospitals in North Texas, and Texas Health Resources has 19 acute care hospitals. Medical City will not perform elective procedures for the next two weeks, while Texas Health Resources is no longer scheduling procedures that require an overnight stay.

The health systems postponed elective procedures to preserve bed space and equipment.



Other facilities in the state, like Baylor Scott & White Health, UT Southwestern Medical Center and Methodist Health, all based in Dallas, feel they have the capacity to continue operating normally.

More articles on surgery centers:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.