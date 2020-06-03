Seattle Cancer Care Alliance opens GI cancer clinic

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance opened the Gastrointestinal Care Neighborhood, a gastroenterology-focused oncology care clinic on SCCA's South Lake Union campus.

The clinic is equipped with several flex rooms that allow patients to receive all their medical oncology care in one room instead of having to move throughout the building.

SCCA-affiliated clinicians will treat colorectal, pancreatic, liver and esophageal cancers.

SCCA vice president of clinical operations Terry McDonnell, DNP, MSN, said: "We are very excited to open the new GI Care Neighborhood which reflects SCCA's patient-centered approach to comprehensive, integrated cancer care. The Care Neighborhood was designed with our patients in mind so they can receive all of their medical oncology care in one place."

