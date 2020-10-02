South Jersey medical office building sells to multiple tenants, including GI group

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health is a major tenant of a 40,218-square-foot office building in South Jersey sold for $4.5 million, according to an Oct. 2 report from the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The sale was brokered by Evan Zweben of Colliers International, and it breaks down to $112 per square foot, the report said. The seller was a physician who practices and owns a building in the same block.

Other tenants include South Jersey Gastroenterology and Advocare ENT.

"The fill-in vacancy definitely restores the value that was there, and now these two doctors own each of their buildings," Mr. Zweben said in the report. "It's a win-win for everyone."

