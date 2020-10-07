Florida Digestive Health Specialists expands presence

Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists recently opened a new location in Brandon, Fla., the Osprey Observer reports.

The new location was developed in Brandon Oaks Medical Center and is staffed by Bhavtosh Dedania, MD. Dr. Dedania specializes in endoscopies, colonoscopies, endoscopic ultrasound, radiofrequency ablation, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography and endoscopic mucosal resection, among others.

The practice is currently accepting patients.

