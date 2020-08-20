Florida GI networks opens 25th location

Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists opened Gastroenterology Center of Tampa Bay, its 25th location in the state.

What you should know:

1. The practice is the largest single-specialty GI practice in the state that doesn't have a private equity backer.

2. Bhavtosh Dedania, MD, joined FDHS to lead the practice. Dr. Dedania previously practiced at the University of Texas Health Science Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center, both in Houston.

3. Dr. Dedania performs endoscopy, colonoscopy and advanced endoscopic procedures.

