GI group expected to sign on to medical office building — 4 insights
Perardi Development is building a medical office building in Austin, Texas, which a gastroenterology-facing tenant is expected to lease space in, Patch reports.
What you should know:
1. The 36,000-square-foot building is already 50 percent leased.
2. Perardi officials said they're in the final phases of lease negotiations with a gastroenterology group.
3. Other tenants include a pharmacy, a birthing and wellness center, and a primary care practice. A physical therapy group is also expected to lease space in the building.
4. This is Perardi's 13th property in the region.
