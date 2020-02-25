GI group expected to sign on to medical office building — 4 insights

Perardi Development is building a medical office building in Austin, Texas, which a gastroenterology-facing tenant is expected to lease space in, Patch reports.

What you should know:

1. The 36,000-square-foot building is already 50 percent leased.

2. Perardi officials said they're in the final phases of lease negotiations with a gastroenterology group.

3. Other tenants include a pharmacy, a birthing and wellness center, and a primary care practice. A physical therapy group is also expected to lease space in the building.

4. This is Perardi's 13th property in the region.

