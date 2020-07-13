Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

Earlier this year, Stryker launched an ASC-focused business.

Three things to know:

1. The business has more than 13,990 unique products in 22 procedural specialties. Spanning preoperative, intraoperative and postoperative usage areas, the products are expected to meet "virtually any patient need" as an ASC grows.

2. Stryker's ASC business offers cash flow optimizing agreements, deferred payment programs and leasing options, among other financing solutions. Programs can also be customized to an ASC's individual financial situation.

3. The business segment was launched to meet growing demand as total joints and other procedures increasingly migrate from hospital outpatient departments to ASCs.

"With the potential to provide over $55 billion per year in healthcare cost savings in the U.S., this rapid shift in site of care is expected to continue over the next few years in the post-pandemic environment," Stryker said in a July 6 news release.

