South Carolina GI practice building new endoscopy center — 3 insights

Clemson, S.C.-based Patrick Square Town Center is building a 10,000-square-foot building that will include an endoscopy center, testing resources and preventive care, UBJ reports.

What you should know:

1. The facility will open in early 2021.

2. Gastroenterology Associates opened its first Clemson-area facility in 2011. Since then, the practice has had many requests to open an endoscopy center near the Patrick Square Town Center.

3. Gastroenterology Associates has several locations in upstate South Carolina and has 20 physicians in its network.

