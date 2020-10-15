4 recent GI facilities

Here are four new GI-driven ASCs and facilities that were opened or announced in September:

Austin, Texas-based providers Ascension Seton and UT Health Austin created a clinical partnership to offer gastrointestinal care.

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger East Hospital opened its Erlanger Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Center Sept. 21.

New York City-based Mount Sinai Doctors opened a new location in Scarsdale, N.Y., which will provide an array of services.

Hutchinson (Kan.) Clinic added Michael Green, MD, to oversee services and establish a gastroenterology department in the clinic.

