Ohio hospital opens gastroenterology center — 3 insights

Mercy Health-Lorain (Ohio) Hospital opened a gastroenterology center in a vacant space in the facility, The Chronicle reports.

What you should know:

1. While Lorain Hospital had an active gastroenterology department, it did not have a dedicated space, and procedures were often delayed because of it.

2. The center has 10 exam rooms and three procedure rooms.

3. The hospital installed two devices that are new to the county, an endoscopic ultrasound device and a FibroScan ultrasound machine.

More articles on surgery centers:

Iowa hospital opens $8.4M surgery center — 3 insights

7 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

SurgCenter Development wraps up $2.5M ASC in Indiana

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.