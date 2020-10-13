Connecticut hospital opens GI center

Middletown, Conn.-based Middlesex Health recently opened its Center for Digestive Health to unite all its gastrointestinal services, The Middletown Press reports.

The center will treat conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease, irritable bowel syndrome, celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn's disease, among others.

Nadeem Hussain, MD, chief of gastroenterology, said, "The hope is that a collaborative environment will improve the lives of those who must deal with the challenges that these diseases present."

