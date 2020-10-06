Illinois hospital opens endoscopy center as part of $50M+ expansion
Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth's Javon Bea Hospital in Rockton, Ill., opened the Rockton Campus Endoscopy Center Oct. 5, local news affiliate WIFR reports.
The center has four gastroenterology and endoscopy procedural suites, a bronchoscopy laboratory, one endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography room, 12 private recovery rooms and a reception area.
The endoscopy center is part of a more than $50 million investment in the Rockton campus.
The center is now accepting patients.
