Illinois hospital opens endoscopy center as part of $50M+ expansion

Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth's Javon Bea Hospital in Rockton, Ill., opened the Rockton Campus Endoscopy Center Oct. 5, local news affiliate WIFR reports.

The center has four gastroenterology and endoscopy procedural suites, a bronchoscopy laboratory, one endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography room, 12 private recovery rooms and a reception area.

The endoscopy center is part of a more than $50 million investment in the Rockton campus.

The center is now accepting patients.

