From an FDA approval to several gastroenterologists joining new facilities, here are 16 gastroenterology updates Becker's has reported on since Jan. 13:

1. Medical device company EndoSound received an investment from the American Gastroenterological Association's venture capital fund to expand and improve its endoscopic ultrasound technology.

2. Chung Owyang, MD, a former gastroenterology researcher at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine, was fired for alleged falsified or fabricated data in multiple publications.

3. Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic in Leander, Texas.

4. The FDA approved the use of tucatinib — a drug engineered by biotech company Seagen — in tandem with trastuzumab as a second-line treatment for colorectal cancer that has not responded to other therapies.

5. Healthgrades picked 100 hospitals for its "America's 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery."

6. The Blue Eye submucosal injection agent received FDA clearance and is now available in the U.S.

7. Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group, University Gastroenterology, named Eric Newton, MD, as its next president.

8. Oshi Health, a virtual digestive healthcare company, named Maria Abreu, MD, future president of the American Gastroenterological Association, to its medical advisory board.

9. Healthgrades picked 100 hospitals for its "America's 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care."

10. Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital in Springdale added full-time members to its pediatric gastroenterology team.

11. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health opened an outpatient endoscopy suite.

12. Stuart, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Martin Health added three physicians to its Digestive Disease Services Institute.

13. One GI partnered with Gainesville, Va.-based Gastroenterology Associates, further expanding its presence in the Northern Virginia and Mid-Atlantic market.

14. Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare launched a digestive health institute.

15. Gastroenterology gained 1,128 active physicians from 2016 to 2021, according to the Association of American Medical College's "Physician Specialty Data Report."

16. Olympus Medical Systems Corp. and one of its subsidiaries, Aizu Olympus Co., were issued two warning letters by the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health following facility inspections.