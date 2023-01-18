Arkansas Children's Northwest expands gastroenterology team

Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital in Springdale has added new full-time members to its pediatric gastroenterology team.

The team is led by John Alberty, MD, medical director of pediatric gastroenterology at ACNW, according to a Jan. 17 news release. It will also include pediatric gastroenterologist Abdel Hammo, MD; Kelsey Hindman, DNP, APRN; and Karla Moran, RN.

The expansion will save patients in the area from having to travel to Arkansas Children's in Little Rock for routine procedures, consults and follow-up appointments. It is also expected to reduce patient wait times for care.

"With 100,000 kids in this area, the demand [for gastrointestinal services] is huge," Dr. Alberty said in the release.