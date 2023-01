Top 100 hospitals for gastrointestinal surgery by state, per Healthgrades

Healthgrades picked 100 hospitals for its "America's 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery" list, released Jan. 17.

Healthgrades' Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award acknowledges hospitals delivering superior patient outcomes in colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal and upper gastrointestinal surgery.

Healthgrades used Medicare data to evaluate the performance of nearly 4,500 U.S. hospitals in the treatment of 31 conditions and procedures. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top 100 hospitals for gastrointestinal surgery listed by Healthgrades in 2023, by state:

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

California

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland)

Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula

Good Samaritan Hospital (San Jose)

Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center

Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks)

Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Saddleback Medical Center (Laguna Hills)

Sutter Roseville Medical Center

UC Davis Medical Center

Colorado

Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)

Swedish Medical Center (Englewood)

The Medical Center of Aurora

Delaware

Christiana Hospital (Newark)

TidalHealth Nanticoke (Seaford)

Florida

AdventHealth Orlando

HCA Florida Kendall Hospital (Miami)

HCA Florida Largo Hospital

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)

HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital (Kissimmee)

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

NCH Baker Downtown (Naples)

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)

Georgia

Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

Illinois

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Ottawa)

Indiana

Franciscan Health Lafayette East

Kansas

Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park)

Kentucky

Lourdes Hospital (Paducah)

Maryland

MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital (Baltimore)

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center (Glen Burnie)

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center (Burlington)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Salem Hospital

Michigan

Beaumont Hospital (Troy)

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor (Ypsilanti)

University Hospital-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus (Rochester)

Missouri

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

Lee's Summit Medical Center

Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis)

North Kansas City Hospital Meritas Health

Research Medical Center (Kansas City)

Nebraska

CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney)

New Jersey

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)

Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)

Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)

New York

Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson)

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital (New York City)

NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (New York City)

Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie)

North Carolina

AdventHealth Hendersonville

Mission Hospital (Asheville)

Ohio

Bethesda North Hospital (Cincinnati)

Dublin Methodist Hospital

Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

McLaren St. Luke's (Maumee)

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital

Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center (Lima)

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Salem Regional Medical Center

The Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Pennsylvania

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

Einstein Medical Center Montgomery (East Norriton)

Forbes Hospital (Monroeville)

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Lancaster General Hospital

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

St. Luke's Hospital-Bethlehem Campus

Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia)

UPMC Harrisburg

South Carolina

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston)

Grand Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach)

South Dakota

Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee

Parkridge Medical Center (Chattanooga)

TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center

Texas

Corpus Christi Medical Center-Bay Area

Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas (Austin)

HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Webster)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Medical City McKinney

Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)

William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital (Dallas)

Virginia

Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond)

Washington

EvergreenHealth Medical Center-Kirkland

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse

UnityPoint Health Meriter