Gastroenterology gained 1,128 active physicians from 2016 to 2021, according to the Association of American Medical College's "Physician Specialty Data Report."

The report shows the number of active physicians in 2016 and 2021 and the percentage change between the time periods for 48 specialties.

The 1,128 figure represents a 7.8 percent increase in gastroenterologists over five years.