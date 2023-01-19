University Gastroenterology taps Dr. Eric Newton as president

Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group, University Gastroenterology, has named Eric Newton, MD, as its next president, according to a Jan. 19 press release sent to Becker's.

Dr. Newton has been a gastroenterologist at UGI for over 13 years. He will take over for current president Eric Berthiaume, MD, who has been in the role for four years.

Dr. Newton plans to focus on several key initiatives as president, including increasing infusion center capacity, incorporating new artificial intelligence, expanding UGI's inflammatory bowel disease department, growing UGI's clinical trial capacity and collaborating with primary care colleagues.

"I am not looking to drastically change course from the remarkable work of my predecessors, but rather I hope to guide the practice as it strives to fulfill its mission of providing people in our ever-expanding community with the best comprehensive GI care possible," Dr. Newton said in the release.