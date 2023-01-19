Blue Eye submucosal injection agent cleared by FDA

The Blue Eye submucosal injection agent has received FDA clearance and is now available in the U.S.

The product, manufactured by Korean devicemaker the Standard Company, is used in endoscopic procedures to provide lift and contrast during resection of lesions in the gastrointestinal tract, according to a news release shared with Becker's. It uses sodium hyaluronate for lift, methylene blue for contrast, and is supplied in a prefilled syringe.

Blue Eye additionally has double the long-lasting mucosal elevation, according to its website, reducing procedure times.

The injection also uses hyaluronic acid, a biopolymer in human dermis, making it biocompatible.