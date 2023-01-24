Michigan Medicine gastroenterologist fired for alleged falsified data

Chung Owyang, MD, a former gastroenterology researcher at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine, was fired for alleged falsified or fabricated data in multiple publications, MLive reported Jan. 24.

Dr. Owyang was fired Jan. 2 due to "research misconduct," Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen told MLive.

University of Michigan requested that four publications retract parts of their work that used Dr. Owyang's research into brains and hormonal reactions. These works include one that was published in the Journal of Neurophysiology and three in American Journal of Physiology Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, according to MLive. The publication dates span from 2004 to 2012.