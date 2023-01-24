GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

AGA invests in endoscopic ultrasound device company

Claire Wallace -  

Medical device company EndoSound has received an investment from the American Gastroenterological Association's venture capital fund to expand and improve its endoscopic ultrasound technology. 

EndoSound's Vision System, a platform whose transducer transforms a conventional upper endoscope into a fully functional endoscopic ultrasound device, received FDA breakthrough device designation in July 2021, according to a Jan. 24 news release from the company. The platform has not been cleared by the FDA. 

EndoSound will use the funding to improve Vision System's access, reduce cost and increase safety, the release said. 

