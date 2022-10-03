From FDA clearances to hospitals using GI Genius, here are 13 gastroenterology updates Becker's has reported on since Sept. 21:

1. UH Cleveland Medical Center will receive additional donated GI Genius endoscopy units through a program sponsored by Medtronic and Amazon Web Services.

2. Biomerica's at-home colon disease screening test is available on Amazon.

3. Cleveland Clinic topped Definitive Healthcare's list of the 10 U.S. hospitals that diagnose the most Crohn's disease patients.

4. Endoscopy solutions company Motus GI was named the sole source provider for the Veterans Health Administration, the largest integrated health system in the U.S. for more than 9 million veterans.

5. Delta (Utah) Community Hospital, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, is using Medtronic's artificial intelligence-assisted polyp detection device, GI Genius.

6. Medtronic received FDA clearance for its gastrointestinal bleeding solution, Nexpowder.

7. Fujifilm debuted its new endoscopic ultrasound endoscope, EG-74OUT, a convex ultrasonic endoscope for the upper gastrointestinal tract.

8. Cleveland Clinic is the hospital with the largest gastroenterology procedure volume in the country, according to a report from Definitive Healthcare.

9. A five-year project funded by the European Union will investigate the ethical and legal implications of artificial intelligence in colonoscopy.

10. Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary.

11. Rush University System for Health and Medtronic partnered to create an Innovation Hub, bringing together top researchers and new technology to treat digestive diseases.

12. Iterative Scopes, a gastroenterology-focused software company, received FDA 510(k) clearance for its AI-assisted polyp detection device, Skout.

13. The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy equipped its Chicago Institute for Training and Technology Advanced Bioskills Laboratory and Simulation Center with 16 of Fujifilm's Eluxeo Endoscopic Imaging Systems and 20 700 series endoscopes.