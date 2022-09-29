Intermountain begins using Medtronic's AI tool for polyp detection

Delta (Utah) Community Hospital, which is part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, has begun using Medtronic's artificial intelligence-assisted polyp detection device, GI Genius, CBS affiliate KUTV reported Sept. 28.

GI Genius is being used at four Intermountain hospitals based in Utah: Intermountain Fillmore, Intermountain Delta Community, Intermountain Cedar City, and Intermountain Heber Valley, KUTV reported.

This initiative is part of Medtronic's Health Equity Assistance Program, with which the company plans to place 133 GI Genius units in 62 facilities across the country.

Intermountain Healthcare is the first health system in Utah to use GI Genius, according to KUTV.