10 US hospitals that diagnose the most Crohn's patients

Armani Washington -  

Cleveland Clinic topped Definitive Healthcare's list of the 10 U.S. hospitals that diagnose the most Crohn's disease patients. 

The following list shows hospitals in order of number of primary diagnoses for 2021. Definitive Healthcare analyzed claims data to determine the hospitals' total number of primary Crohn's disease diagnoses for outpatient visits. 

  1. Cleveland Clinic main campus —26,458 diagnoses
  2. University Hospital (Ann Arbor, Mich.) — 22,095 
  3. Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York City) — 12,940 
  4. Cincinnati Children's Burnet campus — 7,343
  5. North Central Surgical Center Hospital (Dallas) — 7,104
  6. IU Health Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis) — 5,699
  7. Tisch Hospital (New York City) — 5,083
  8. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago — 4,765
  9. University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore) — 4,206
  10. Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center (Miami) — 3,800

