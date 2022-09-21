Fujifilm outfits American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy training center with new imaging systems

The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy has equipped its Chicago Institute for Training and Technology Advanced Bioskills Laboratory and Simulation Center with 16 of Fujifilm's Eluxeo Endoscopic Imaging Systems and 20 700 series endoscopes.

The endoscopy technology was installed in late August and will be used for live and virtual endoscopic training programs, according to a Sept. 21 news release from Fujifilm.

The Eluxeo Imaging System debuted at the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy's advanced endoscopy fellow program and has shown clinical success in the early detection of gastric cancers.

“As endoscopy is a rapidly evolving medical specialty, we’re thrilled to offer the premier training we are renowned for with Fujifilm’s state-of-the art technology that will allow our members and trainees to keep pace with some of the latest techniques and treatment options available," Bret Petersen, MD, president of The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, said in the release.