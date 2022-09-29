At-home test capable of detecting colon cancer available on Amazon

Biomerica's at-home colon disease screening test is available on Amazon.

EZ Detect tests for the presence of blood in stool, an early indicator of colorectal disease, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Sept. 29.

"The key to better outcomes in all cancers is early detection and regular screening," Zack Irani, the company's CEO, said in the release.

The product does not require the user to handle the stool or make any dietary changes before testing.

Biomerica's at-home breast self-exam device, Aware, also has been made available on Amazon.

EZ Detect is also available at Walgreens and Walmart, according to the product website.