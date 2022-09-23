Rush, Medtronic partner for digestive disease research hub

Rush University System for Health and Medtronic have partnered to create an Innovation Hub, bringing together top researchers and new technology to treat digestive diseases.

The hub will focus on trials of new technologies, aimed at improving treatment options, including cloud enablement in endoscopy suites.

Physicians studying in the Rush fellowship program will have the opportunity to study new treatments and work with top researchers at Medtronic.

"The educational opportunities for our fellows at RUSH have always been plentiful, but including members of Medtronic in our training will further set our program apart," Michael Brown, MD, director of the gastroenterology and hepatology fellowship program at RUSH, said in a Sept. 23 press release. "Fellows will have the ability to hear and learn from two leading institutions all in one place."