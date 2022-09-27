Top 20 GI hospitals by procedure volume 

Patsy Newitt -  

Cleveland Clinic is the hospital with the largest gastroenterology procedure volume in the country, according to a report from Definitive Healthcare. 

Here are the top 20 hospitals in 2021 by gastroenterology procedure volume, followed by total number of procedures. 

  1. Cleveland Clinic: 21,654
  2. University Hospital (Ann Arbor, Mich.): 12,316
  3. Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York City): 11,970
  4. IU Health Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis): 7,568
  5. Stanford (Calif.) Hospital: 4,364
  6. Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler (Texas): 4,083
  7. Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Mary's Campus (Rochester, Minn.): 3,448
  8. Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center (Miami): 2,851
  9. Hartford (Conn.) Hospital: 2,808
  10. UC San Diego Medical Center: 2,524
  11. Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston): 2,030
  12. Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno, Calif.): 1,952
  13. Piedmont Atlanta Hospital: 1,941
  14. Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health (Edinburg, Texas): 1,879
  15. Rose Medical Center (Denver): 1,851
  16. University of Cincinnati  Medical Center: 1,687
  17. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock): 1,591
  18. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston): 1,589
  19. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): 1,305
  20. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): 1,283

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast