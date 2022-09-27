Top 20 GI hospitals by procedure volume 

Cleveland Clinic is the hospital with the largest gastroenterology procedure volume in the country, according to a report from Definitive Healthcare.
Here are the top 20 hospitals in 2021 by gastroenterology procedure volume, followed by total number of procedures.
- Cleveland Clinic: 21,654
- University Hospital (Ann Arbor, Mich.): 12,316
- Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York City): 11,970
- IU Health Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis): 7,568
- Stanford (Calif.) Hospital: 4,364
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler (Texas): 4,083
- Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Mary's Campus (Rochester, Minn.): 3,448
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center (Miami): 2,851
- Hartford (Conn.) Hospital: 2,808
- UC San Diego Medical Center: 2,524
- Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston): 2,030
- Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno, Calif.): 1,952
- Piedmont Atlanta Hospital: 1,941
- Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health (Edinburg, Texas): 1,879
- Rose Medical Center (Denver): 1,851
- University of Cincinnati Medical Center: 1,687
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock): 1,591
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston): 1,589
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): 1,305
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): 1,283